Crossroads Strings will perform its Spring 2021 Concert on Monday at 7 p.m. at Victoria College’s Leo J. Welder Center for the Performing Arts.
The performance will feature selections by Henry Purcell, George Frederic Handel and Gustav Holst.
Crossroads Strings is comprised of Victoria College students who are earning college credit as well as musicians from the community.
The event is free and open to the public and will also be livestreamed.
Due to COVID-19 protocols, guests will be required to practice social distancing, wear a facial covering until seated and have their temperatures taken before entering the venue.
Tickets are required to attend the event and can be reserved by calling or visiting the Welder Center Box Office at 361-570-8587.
The Welder Center is located at 214 N. Main St. in Victoria.
