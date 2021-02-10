PORT LAVACA — Post Commander Laval Simons rummaged through his keys to unlock the hall's entrance for veterans who arrived early for the monthly meeting.
"This is a home away from home for these guys," Simons said. "No matter if they served in Vietnam or if they just got back from the Middle East, there is a place for them here."
The veterans, some accompanied by family members, poured into the hall in early February and took their seats in a large dining area and bar, which they affectionately refer to as a canteen. Hearty laughter, detailed war stories and a sense of camaraderie quickly filled the hall.
For thousands of veterans across Texas, Veterans of Foreign Wars posts like Post 4403 in Port Lavaca are a space to find community, but the pandemic and the subsequent occupancy limits have severely impacted hall rentals in the Crossroads, pushing some into permanent closure.
The most vulnerable posts, Simons said, are the rural posts with fewer, older members. The VFW Post 2467 in Palacios, which closed last year, fell into this category.
Mostly made up of Vietnam and World War II veterans, the post's membership has been dwindling for some time before the pandemic, Simons said. Members of the Port Lavaca post recognized the need and made it their mission to keep it open.
"We felt it was important for the veterans who were still there and the ones who've passed that spent time there. It was the least we could do," said Manny Perez, the senior vice commander for the Port Lavaca post.
After some time, the few members remaining in the Palacios post joined the Port Lavaca post's membership, and leadership continued maintaining the Palacios hall for rentals. However, the then looming pandemic in 2020 shifted priorities for the volunteers.
"Because of COVID, it was no longer feasible for us to keep the post running from afar because we needed to get things in order here," said Simons, who helped eventually sell the Palacios hall. "It was the last nail in the coffin for the Palacios post."
The post opened its doors just before the end of World War II in 1944 and was ran by a group of veterans who survived the attack on Pearl Harbor, Simons said. Though the memorabilia and the post's charter were moved into the Port Lavaca post's museum, the closure weighs heavily on the members.
"There was so much history there. To see that history go away is almost sacrilege," he said. "I grew up in Palacios and knew all those guys. I know they'd be saddened by this."
District 24 Commander Jack Mageluzzo, who oversees eleven posts in the region, said two other posts in the area could face a similar fate due to complications from the pandemic.
"It is very difficult right now for many of our posts. Either membership is down or members may not be coming to the halls as often as before because they are scared of COVID, which I understand," he said. "It's a sad thing."
The primary source of income varies post to post in the state. Some posts, like Post 4146 in Victoria, make the majority of their funds through hall rentals.
Since the post's primary source of income has been slashed, members have started holding fundraisers to make up the difference.
"It has been incredibly difficult," said Andy Rosalez, the Victoria post commander. "Hall rentals have taken a big hit since people really aren't holding big events as much."
Other posts are like Port Lavaca's, which have more alcohol sales to cushion their finances. Despite this, Simons said their position is still not favorable, and the consequences of closures are high.
"A lot of veterans rely on their posts to help fight their demons, be it PTSD, depression or whatever they are dealing with," he said. "Veterans need these spaces now more than ever."
Though only subjected to a complete closure for a short time, other posts in Texas are fairing differently. A few posts in larger cities like Houston, San Antonio and Austin, have been barred for months, said Dan West, Texas VFW state adjutant and quartermaster.
"All of our post commanders in the state realize this is a public health issue. No one is disputing that, and they are taking it seriously," West said. "But the heroes in our communities are bearing this brunt in both small rural communities and big urban areas."
Despite all of the challenges, West is confident veterans will make it through the pandemic.
"A post in Amarillo is now doing 'car bingo.' They fill the parking lot at the post in their cars, all turn to a certain radio frequency for the callouts and honk their horns when they get a bingo," West said with a chuckle. "Texan veterans are a crafty bunch. We are about as tough as they come, too."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.