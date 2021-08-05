Volunteers from the Crossroads will partner with the United Way of the Crossroads to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks by joining in patriotic acts of volunteer service as part of the September 11 National Day of Service and Remembrance, commonly known as 9/11 Day, according to a news release.
The 9/11 Day is a chance to recapture the spirit of unity that swept the nation in the aftermath of 9/11, while paying tribute with acts of service to those lost on Sep. 11, 2001, heroic first responders, and the countless others who serve to defend the nation’s freedom at home and around the globe.
The United Way of the Crossroads will partner with groups in communities across its service area to host this event. Volunteers will meet in locations in each community to remember those who lost their lives that day and to assemble disaster preparedness kits. Each local event will be connected via Zoom, so they can all participate together. The nonprofit hopes to engage 150 volunteers from all walks of life, including those in the military and children, across their service area. The goal is to complete 600 kits. Disaster preparedness kits will be distributed to the community in which they were built.
“Sept. 11 is a day of history, emotion and reflection,” said Jill Blucher, the community engagement coordinator of the United Way of the Crossroads. “For many Americans, it is also a day of service that provides an opportunity to join our neighbors and local leaders to make our country stronger and better for decades to come while we honor those who lost their lives in 2001 and those who rose in service to our country. This year, on the 20th anniversary of 9/11, we will honor, serve and unite in this spirit.”
Volunteers can find locations and sign up by going to the “volunteer” tab at UnitedWayCrossroads.org. Those interested in hosting a group can contact Blucher at the United Way at 361-578-3561, option 7, or jill@unitedwaycrossroads.org. Each location will house up to 20 volunteers to ensure safe social distancing.
Sept. 11 was designated a National Day of Service by Congress in 2009, and it is led by AmeriCorps, the federal agency for volunteerism and national service. AmeriCorps partners with 911Day.org, the nonprofit that, along with 9/11 families, began a 9/11 Day observance more than a decade ago and engages with hundreds of nonprofit groups, faith-based organizations, schools and businesses nationwide.
The United Way of the Crossroads serves DeWitt, Goliad, Lavaca and Victoria counties, as well as parts of Fayette and Gonzales counties, by partnering with local agencies to mobilize and support a network of people, partners and resources.
