Cruciate ligament ruptures are a common injury in dogs. This ligament is torn when a twisting motion puts tension or stress on the ligament and then tears. This can occur when a dog twists its hind leg, turns suddenly, slips or is hit by a car.
The knee is composed of three bones and multiple ligaments to keep the joint stable. The femur is the bone extending from the hip to the knee. The tibia is the bone between the ankle and the knee. The patella is the kneecap that sits just above the knee joint. The cruciate ligament has two parts (cranial and caudal) that are attached at the femur and the tibia. It is the primary apparatus that prevents the femur and tibia from moving back and forth. The cranial cruciate ligament is the most frequently ruptured ligament. Once ruptured, there is instability in the joint and increased movement of the tibia in a forward motion. This is known as a tibial thrust.
Obesity makes dogs more prone to rupturing their cruciate ligament. Breeds such as Labrador retrievers are more prone to having a torn cruciate ligament; however, it can happen to any size dog and any breed. Over time the ligament weakens and makes it more susceptible to rupturing.
Dogs that rupture their cruciate ligament typically become abruptly lame and usually hold the foot off the ground when walking. They typically sit with their weight shifted to the other side and the affected knee pointed outward. There may be some swelling of the joint, particularly on the inner side of the knee.
Your veterinarian will perform a thorough physical exam, observe your dog travel, and examine the movement of the joint. By applying pressure to the knee, your veterinarian will feel if the bones move abnormally forward in what is called a drawer sign or tibial thrust. This may sometimes need to be performed under general anesthesia if the dog is very painful or heavily muscled. X-rays of both knees are commonly used to compare the two knees and help diagnose this issue.
Treatment for this condition is best done by surgical repair. Ideally, repair should be performed by an orthopedic surgeon at a specialty hospital. Surgery requires strict cage confinement for four to six weeks.
Physical therapy will help speed recovery.
If surgery is not an option then controlled exercise for eight to 12 weeks is required as well as treatment with non-steroidal anti-inflammatories. Glucosamine supplementation is generally recommended as well to help prevent degenerative joint disease. Controlled exercise and physical therapy as well as laser therapy may be beneficial.
