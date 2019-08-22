GOLIAD – On Thursday evening 74-year-old Linda Austin sat on her walker at the front of the Goliad Municipal Auditorium and waited silently by herself for U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz to arrive.
“I didn’t buy a ticket because I didn’t know that this was happening until today,” she said. “I don’t need to eat; don’t even need a seat, I just wanna hear him speak.”
The Goliad resident, who describes herself as a conservative Republican and avid Cruz supporter, was among more than 200 people who attended the Golden Crescent Regional Planning Commission’s annual general assembly meeting.
Golden Crescent is one of 24 regional associations in the state and spearheads planning for the entire Crossroads by bringing together local governments and other parties.
Ahead of the meeting, Joe Brannan, the Golden Crescent’s executive director, said he hoped Cruz would focus on planning for future disasters in his address because there is always more planning and preparation that can be done, he said.
Cruz thanked regional leaders for their dedication to Hurricane Harvey recovery. The second anniversary of the storm’s landfall is Sunday. The storm was the second costliest in U.S. history, leaving behind an estimated $125 billion in damage, according to the National Hurricane Center.
“When I think of Harvey, I don’t think of the devastation,” he said. “What I think about is that I have never been more proud to be a Texan than in the days and the weeks that followed because we saw Texans all over the state stepping up and helping.”
The commission also recognized local people and groups for leading instrumental Hurricane Harvey recovery efforts.
Those who received awards included the Community Organizations Active in Disaster, represented by the Rev. Glen Dry and Capt. Kenney Jones; Rick McBrayer, Victoria’s emergency management coordinator; the Long-Term Recovery Group, represented by the Rev. Mark Longoria and Rick Villa; Cyndi Smith, DeWitt County emergency management coordinator and the city of Port Lavaca management.
Longoria, president of the Long-Term Recovery Group and deputy district director for U.S. Rep. Michael Cloud, said the region is better prepared for natural disasters because of the learning process that followed Hurricane Harvey.
“We are way more prepared now,” he said. “Now that we have processes down, we even have funding, we have personnel and because we have that, now we really know what to do when things happen.
“If we get hit today, we’d be really prepared on how to respond a lot more quickly.”
Cruz also discussed legislative efforts that he broke down into the three categories of jobs, freedom and national security.
“As we stand here today there is more prosperity, more jobs, more opportunity, higher wages and our freedom is better,” he said. “Those are the successes that make a difference for the state of Texas.”
