Our Lady of Victory’s Cub Scout Pack 364 held its annual Pinewood Derby Feb. 28 at the Inez Community Center.
Competing in the derby were 23 Cub Scouts, Me-Too Scouts and parents. The Cub Scouts and Me-Toos raced for trophies in six race divisions while the adults raced for bragging rights.
The winners of the coveted overall winner trophies were first, Carter Cordova; second, Dylan Womack; and third, John Barjenbruch.
Scouts and Me-Toos work with their parents to build miniature cars from a block of pinewood and official BSA wheels and axles hoping to have the fastest one in the pack. They can also use their creativity to win awards for their car designs for Best Block of Wood, Best Paint Job, Best Scout Theme, Judge’s Favorite, Most Accessorized, Most Awesome, Most Creative, Most Decals, Most Inventive, Most Original, Most Patriotic, Most Unique and Fastest Looking.
