The Cuero Chamber of Commerce will host its 13th annual Texas Hold’em World Series of Cuero fundraiser on Aug. 7 at The Venue on Church Street.
The World Series event starts with signups at 10 a.m. A fried turkey lunch will be served to participants at 11:30 a.m.
The Main Event ticket is $150 and includes $10,000 in chips and an extra $5,000 if registered before July 16, as well as the fried turkey lunch prepared by the Turkeyfest race team and spirits all day.
“We are excited to bring back this exciting event to downtown Cuero. This event is one of our Cuero Chamber members’ favorite events, and we know it will fill up quickly,” said Angie Cuellar, executive director for the Cuero Chamber of Commerce. The event is limited to 160 players.
The top 10 players will receive prize payouts. The top player will be awarded over $3,500 in cash value prizes, which will include a handcrafted silver bracelet donated by Deutsch & Deutsch Jewelers in Victoria.
For more information or to sign up or to be a sponsor, call the Cuero Chamber of Commerce at 361-275-2112 or visit www.Cuero.org.
The chamber will also host a Casino Night fundraiser, which will start at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 7 at the Venue on Church Street. This Vegas-style event will feature The Justin Cooper Band; casino gaming tables including blackjack, Texas hold’em, craps, roulette and slot machines; appetizers; spirits; raffle and prizes.
Tickets are $50 each or reserved tables of eight are available for $500 each. Tickets include $2,000 in gaming chips, chances to win great prizes, spirits and appetizers.
“We are reinventing this event, so there is something for everyone. We have great sponsor opportunities to represent your business for both events," said Cuellar.
Proceeds of both events will assist with Cuero Chamber scholarships, programs and renovation projects for the new chamber and visitor center location, she added.
Tickets may be purchased online through Eventbrite or at the Cuero Chamber. For more information, visit www.Cuero.org or call 361-275-2112.
