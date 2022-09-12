Tickets for the 2022 Concert for the Classrooms featuring 7 Bridges: A Tribute to The Eagles at the Cuero ISD Performing Arts Center on Nov. 12th are now on sale. The tickets can be purchased online only at www.cueroedfoundation.org, according to a news release.
Presented by Cuero ISD Education Foundation’s Board of Directors, this year’s concert features 7 Bridges, who will recreate the experience of an Eagles concert through a blend of songs to capture every Eagles devotee in the audience. A true force of talent, this tribute band has gained national acclaim and presents one brilliant hit single after another.
Ticket prices range from $35 to $45 and organizers anticipate another sold out event given the popularity and appeal of the Eagles music. Concert proceeds benefit Cuero ISD through the Cuero ISD Education Foundation in the form of grants, scholarships, resources and programs outside of what is within the traditional scope of school funding to better support Cuero youth, teachers and schools.
The organization is celebrating 20 years of “making dreams come true” and invites the public to support its mission by attending the concert.
“Our annual Concert for Classrooms is the premier fundraiser of the Cuero ISD Education Foundation and our sponsors and ticket holders are the key to its success,” said Ray Reese, Cuero ISD Education Foundation board president.
“We are so grateful for what our sponsors have helped us accomplish over the many years by supporting our Concert for the Classrooms," Darwin Koenning, VP development of Cuero ISD Education Foundation, said. "Many have benefitted, and we are immensely thankful to our past, present and future sponsors. We hope all enjoy this amazing show and we anticipate another sold-out event.”