Mark Collins, a professional speaker and actor, will perform as General George Washington at the Cuero Municipal Park Clubhouse from 7 to 9 p.m. April 9, according to a news release.
The event, which is hosted by the Cuero Public Library, will celebrate Library Week. Refreshments will be provided.
With his snowy white hair and 6-foot-4 frame, Collins bears a remarkable resemblance to the founding father, Washington. Having the same build and general appearance as the statesman has proven to be fortunate for Collins. He has been asked to portray Washington in TV shows and movies. Collins’ talent captivates audiences through his powerful speech, transporting his listeners across time to an era on the verge of great revolution, according to the news release.
“It’s a great history lesson you won’t want to miss,” Lynn Mixon, library director, said in an email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.