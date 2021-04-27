Keep Texas Beautiful has recognized Cuero as one of 10 winners of the 2021 Governor’s Community Achievement Awards for outstanding community improvement, according to a news release.
KTB, in partnership with the Texas Department of Transportation, has awarded the Governor’s Community Achievement Awards to Texas communities for more than 50 years. This year, the 10 winning communities will share $2 million in landscape funding from Texas Department of Transportation. Cuero will receive $130,000 for a landscaping project along Texas highways within the Cuero city limits.
The award is one of the most coveted annual environmental and community improvement honors in Texas, according to the news release. A community’s environmental program is judged by a group of diverse, multisector judges on achievements in seven environmental and community improvement areas. The areas are public awareness and outreach, environmental education, beautification and community improvement, litter prevention and cleanup, solid waste management, litter law and illegal dumping enforcement.
Cuero and Keep Cuero Beautiful are proud to receive this award, said Linda Henderson, president of Keep Cuero Beautiful.
“The application is comprehensive regarding the work of Keep Cuero Beautiful during 2020, which definitely was a different year when trying to organize community events for litter and waterway cleanups and beautification projects,” Henderson said. “It’s great to have the support of Cuero citizens, the city of Cuero, Cuero Chamber, Cuero Main Street program, CRTA, community and school groups, and TDS when organizing events.”
The Governor’s Community Achievement Awards program has recognized outstanding communities since 1969, with Texas Department of Transportation providing landscaping award funding since 1985. Cuero will be honored during KTB’s Annual Conference, which will take place virtually from June 29 through July 1. Other winning communities include Athens, Denton, Duncanville, Friendswood, Gatesville, Mansfield, McKinney, Muenster and San Saba. To learn more about Governor’s Community Achievement Awards and this year’s winners, visit ktb.org/gcaa.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.