Cuero to host Plant Swap

Guests are invited to bring or take a plant at the Plant Swap sponsored by Keep Cuero Beautiful and the city of Cuero.
At 10 a.m. Oct. 19 at the Cuero Collection and Recycling Center, 1315 E. Broadway St., people can bring seeds, plants or cuttings to swap with someone else at this fun event, said Linda Henderson, president of Keep Cuero Beautiful.
Pots, planters, garden decor and gardening tools also can be traded.
Until supplies run out, two free 40-pound bags of compost from Garden-Ville will be given to guests. Members of Keep Cuero Beautiful can pick up theirs early at 9 a.m. Then, two 40-pound bags of mushroom compost from Kitchen Pride will be given out as long as supplies last. Those picking up compost must show a city utility bill.
Texas Disposal Systems will send a representative to do a demonstration and host a discussion on composting. There also will be a demonstration on how to make wildflower seed balls.
“Keep Cuero Beautiful recognizes the value of planting native plants, so to draw attention to the importance of planting native plants, we host the plant swap,” Henderson said. “With the compost, we were looking for a way to say thank you to the community for their support of our various missions — landscaping, education, the environment, recycling, litter and solid waste — and this is a good way to recognize their efforts.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.