About 400 prom dresses glisten and sparkle in the front room of Bunny Dreibelbis’ 1895 Cuero home.
A white-lace Sherri Hill dress hangs on the rack – it’s the one that Autumn Shows, 18, has her eyes on for the upcoming Cuero High School prom.
Dreibelbis has one in mind for Shows’ friend, Gracie Berry. It came from a batch of dresses that came in less than 48 hours earlier, when a Kenedy girl who borrowed a prom dress from Dreibelbis donated 10 other dresses upon her return.
Dreibelbis knew when she saw it, burgundy, high-necked and mermaid-style, “that would definitely be a Gracie dress.”
Berry was the first girl in Cuero who borrowed a dress from Deibelbis, who started Bunny’s Formal Closet when she moved to Texas in 2017. Dreibelbis has since loaned dresses, belts, shaws and accessories free to about 100 Crossroads high school kids. With three dresses loaned in her first year, about 30 last year and about 90 so far this prom season, her reach has grown.
But Dreibelbis said she wants more people to know they don’t have to spend hundreds of dollars to look fabulous at prom.
“My goal in life is to make sure that every girl can go to prom,” Dreibelbis said.
Besides the financial barriers to buying a prom dress, Dreibelbis said local girls can often have a hard time shopping for their size. While most local boutiques carry sizes 0 through 16, Dreibelbis has dresses up to size 30.
“If they can’t feel good at prom, what’s the use of going?” she said.
Dreibelbis said she was born to keep girls from asking themselves that question. She was trained by her father, who owned a beauty school, to cut, color and braid. Her mother, a seamstress, taught her to sew and alter.
“I can’t imagine not doing this now,” Dreibelbis said.
Dreibelbis’ prom dress project began long before she moved to Cuero, when she was a foster parent.
Foster parents are not required to provide foster children with special outfits for once-in-a-lifetime occasions such as prom. Dreibelbis said she understands the reasoning – she herself wasn’t in a financial position to buy dresses for all her children.
Nevertheless, she wanted to give them all a special prom experience; she borrowed dresses, made them or taught her foster children to sew.
“One girl made dresses for all the foster kids I had that year,” she said.
Over the years, Dreibelbis and her husband, Joel, opened their home to upward of 20 children between her own two biological children, adopted children, foster children and exchange students.
“We wanted to have a larger family and it just was not in the cards for us,” Dreibelbis said. We started taking in kids. It just spiraled from there.”
She continues to mentor girls who come to visit her. Dreibelbis, a retired 20-year veteran, is currently guiding Berry through her decision to go to college or join the military.
Sometimes, she plays matchmaker. On prom night, Berry will have her first date – a Norwegian boy – one of Dreibelbis’ family friends.
When Joe McFadden, a Fort Davis resident, heard about Dreibelbis’ prom dress project, he immediately wanted to help. Now, he occasionally foots the dry cleaning bill for her many dresses.
Since attending elementary school with Dreibelbis, he knew she was a special person.
“Anything she ever needs, I’m there,“ McFadden said about his lifelong friend. “She has the greatest heart of any human being I’ve met, and she’s had it since grade school.”
