Cuero’s Christmas in the Park is a breaker-flipping, eye-popping, million-dollar display of pure Christmas joy. The self-guided, drive-thru tour of lights is open every day, even on rainy days and holidays, from 6 to 10 p.m., through New Year’s Day.
An estimated 100,000 visitors wend their way through the more than 275 lighted displays each year in the Cuero Municipal Park. More than 300 snowflakes and 90 trees and deer provide sparkle among the lighted scenes. New displays this year include a set of dancing trees, a directional elf, a bear in a stocking, heart hands with a rainbow and saved by the anchor, which is a cross with an anchor.
Angie Cuellar, a Christmas in the Park board member and executive director of the Cuero Chamber of Commerce, said the lighted display reminds her of the way Christmas should feel.
“I think it’s just a great family event. I volunteer and work with donations, and I love seeing all the families come through to enjoy the lights, and hearing the kids say what their favorite scenes are,” Cuellar said. “All ages can enjoy it, and it grows every year. So it’s exciting to see what you may have missed or see something new that we have.”
Alton Meyer has been involved with Christmas in the Park since he moved to Cuero 15 years ago, and he has been the treasurer of the board most of those years.
“It’s special to me because people can come, and they don’t have to pay. Some people can’t afford it, and they come through the park just like everyone else,” Meyer said. “We accept donations, but to me, this is for the kids — to see them smile and be happy. This is the time of the year that makes them happy and joyful.”
