Curiosity of the unknown: A night in the Old Lavaca County Jail with Horror Paranormal

HALLETTSVILLE — Mark Eakin stretched out across the bed in the sheriff’s quarters of the Old Lavaca County Jail two weeks before Halloween. Into the darkness, he shouted insults at the ghosts of sheriffs past, yet, despite his taunts, no ghosts rose to the occasion or made any response.
“Maybe I should try being nicer,” he contemplated.
Eakin is a paranormal investigator, a “skeptical believer,” looking for enough evidence to confirm without a doubt the supernatural experiences he’s had.
On that particular Saturday in October, Eakin and four friends, including his girlfriend, Sara Salvin, conducted one of their biggest investigations of the year. From sundown to sunup, the group, loosely known as Horror Paranormal, searched for evidence of the paranormal in the Old Lavaca County Jail.
Built in 1885, the jail was one of the oldest operating jails until the county shuttered its doors in 2005. Since then, the stories of hauntings and paranormal activity in its halls has made it a favorite location for paranormal interest groups across Texas and beyond.
During the week, Eakin runs a power washing business in Houston, but nearly every weekend he and Salvin conduct some sort of investigation.
“For some reason I was just drawn to it,” said Eakin of his paranormal hunter life. He’s had experiences ever since he was a kid, he said, including twice seeing a large, black, shadowy figure over his bed when he was 16. It wasn’t until later in life that he began officially investigating the paranormal, though.
The others in the group have similar stories.
Salvin always had an interest in the strange and growing up would have “little feelings” or hear sounds she couldn’t quite explain. Jeremy Dusek and Stephen Chester both grew up with grandmothers who would talk to the dead. Paul Byrne’s parents had numerous ghost stories of their own.
“My mom is from England, so there’s a ghost around every corner in England,” he said. His mom tells one story in particular about the time a ghost walked through her.
“I don’t disbelieve,” he said, but he’s maybe not fully convinced yet either. “When I hear or see something I want to see a full, like, the ghost in the library in Ghostbusters...Until I see something like that, I’m going to be like, ‘eh, maybe.’ But there are things that I can’t explain.”
When it comes to investigations, Byrne’s skill is his ears. He’ll often hear things others will miss, and throughout the night he slips out to sit alone in the dark cells of the jail just to listen.
Others have brought ghost hunting gear ranging from old school ouija boards to more technologically advanced Spirit Boxes, a “digital ouija board” that uses radio waves to communicate with the dead.
The gear lay spread out across the backroom that serves as base for the group. When not in the cells searching for evidence, the group gathered in the well lit room to share their findings, discuss their plans to haunt each other in the next life, or compare their theories about life and the paranormal.
“Our theory is that we’re actually the ghosts, and we’re communicating with the people that are alive on the other side,” Eakin opined.
The break room also holds a cooler full of snacks and a blow up mattress. It’s the only room in the jail with the light on, though that doesn’t mean it’s immune from paranormal activity, said Eakin. In past investigations they’ve experienced quite of bit of activity around the bathroom.
During the night, the group took turns going into the jail cells. Their tactics for calling out the spirits vary.
Sometimes it’s cordial.
“Hello, can you make a sound like this?” Eakin asked, thumping his hand against the table.
Other times, they yell or taunt the spirits, pretending to be a prison guard in hopes of getting a rise out of them.
“Sometimes you come in there too hot and just start yelling at these things, and they may scatter. But sometimes it gets them amped up. You just don’t know,” said Eakin.
For Eakin, there’s a lot of unknowns about the paranormal. He always works by process of elimination, trying to establish any “normal” explanation for what he experiences or what his recorders or cameras pick up. And sometimes he wonders if it’s all in his head. But that skepticism is part of what motivates him to keep coming back.
“I’m in it for that one percent time that, OK, that I absolutely cannot explain,” he said.
The night in October ended without any big experiences or finds for any of them, he said, but he still has hours and hours of recordings to go through. Oftentimes the best evidence they gather is on recording devices left alone in empty rooms.
The nights without encounters don’t discourage them, said Eakin. It’s the curiosity of the unknown, the urge to find something new that will always keep them coming back.
Cat DeLaura is the local government reporter at the Victoria Advocate. She was born in Texas, but grew up in Virginia. She came back to Texas to get her masters in Journalism at the University of Texas at Austin.
