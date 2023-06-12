Custom-made cars were sitting pretty inside the Victoria Community Center on Sunday.
Creativity was on display at the first annual Victoria Super Show. A few hundred people got a look at a colorful collection of lowriders, trucks and motorbikes.
Cars with names like "Reborn," "La Iguana" and "Baby Boy" touted intricate paintings and lighted interiors. Bikes honored superheroes and football teams.
Victoria resident Matt Sanchez was one of the creators showcasing a work of art on wheels. Sanchez brought out his blue 1984 Cadillac, which once finished a San Antonio competition in second place.
For Sanchez, the fact that the car is his own work makes it all the more special to him.
"When I got it, I repainted it solid blue, and it had a white top. After about two months, I didn't like it, so I took out and flaked the top of the car," he said.
Sachez said he takes his Cadillac to five or six car shows a year.
Outside the community center, a crowd stood out in the sun to watch cars bounce up and down and side to side. Cheers erupted as cars hopped off the pavement.
In the arena, Latin hip-hop and rap artists played their songs and gave out merchandise. Vendors sold tacos, bucket hats and fuzzy dice.
At the first-ever Super Show in Victoria, Sanchez said he was impressed by what he saw.
"Just seeing all of the vehicles, there are a lot of top quality cars here," Sanchez said.
Victoria car enthusiasts can enjoy two more car shows later this month. Sanchez said local custom car makers will gather at the Walmart on North Navarro Street on June 24 for a night show. Proceeds from the event, which lasts from 6 to 9 p.m., will go to Children's Miracle Network Hospitals.
Another June 24 car show will be held at the 1-year anniversary celebration for 361 Pop Up Shops, the marketplace located on 2504 N. Laurent St. The anniversary event lasts from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.