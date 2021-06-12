Have you ever wondered about your family history? How and why your ancestors came to America, the hardships they experienced, the heritage and traditions they brought with them? Are you eager to find generations of your family and learn their stories?
The Lavaca County Czech Heritage Society can help you. The society will host the 2021 Summer State Meeting and Genealogy Conference on July 24 at the Sacred Heart Parish Center, 306 S. Glendale St., Hallettsville. This event is free and open to the public.
There will be a Traveling Library and Genealogy Library Research Center where you can comb through available resources. Knowledgeable members will be available to assist you in your quest to find out more about your ancestry.
Opening ceremonies begin at 8:45 a.m. This is followed by speakers from fraternal organizations who will present the early history of their organization including the Czech roots of their founders and their goals and purposes as they relate to the Czech immigrants. Several breaks will be included throughout the day to allow time to visit the various booths, displays, silent auction, and Traveling Library and Genealogy Library Research Center.
A meal consisting of roast beef and all the trimmings will be served at noon. The cost is $13. The state business meeting will begin at 1:15 p.m.. The conference will adjourn at 3 p.m.
For more information visit the Czech Heritage Society of Texas website at www.czechheritage-texas.org.
