Dads are our heroes. We love spending time with them fishing, working on cars, playing video games or just relaxing and watching a movie.
We want to see photos of your dad as our newest reader contributed photo contest.
Father’s Day is coming up, and this would be a great time to take photos of your dad.
Send us your photos — they can be old or new — to victoriaadvocate.com/addphoto for a chance to win two movie tickets to Cinemark. The deadline for entry and to be considered for the prize is 5 p.m. June 25.
Tell us about your dad and what he is doing in the photo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.