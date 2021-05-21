Dads are our heroes
Daddy-daughter time. John Drexler puts on his racing suit with his daughter Colbie, 11, at the Texana Raceway in Edna in this October 2020 file photo.

 Duy Vu | dvu@vicad.com

Dads are our heroes. We love spending time with them fishing, working on cars, playing video games or just relaxing and watching a movie.

We want to see photos of your dad as our newest reader contributed photo contest. Fathers Day is coming up, and this would be a great time to take photos of your dad.

Send us your photos — they can be old or new — to victoriaadvocate.com/addphoto for a chance to win two movie tickets to Cinemark. The deadline for entry and to be considered for the prize is 5 p.m. June 25. Tell us about your dad and what he is doing in the photo.

