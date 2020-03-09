The Hallettsville Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture put another successful Texas State Championship “42” Domino Tournament in the books with 96 teams during warm-ups Friday and 147 teams for tournament play on Saturday, according to a news release.
Richard Mach, of Dallas, and Jim Dwyer, of Frankston, claimed bragging rights with the first-place victory. They also each received a set of aluminum dominoes engraved with State “42” Champion made by Marshall Precision Machining, Inc. in Sanger.
Jason Smith, of Bridgeport, and David Ray, of Killeen, took home second place, while Kristi Jarvis, of Austin, and Katie Campbell, of Houston, won third place. Fourth place went to Jon Niven, of Austin, and Corey Thibodeaux, of Dallas.
Dave Dudycha, of College Station, and John Hencerling, of Bryan, won the first-place consolation, while Edmon Garrett and Louis Graves, both of Madisonville, secured second-place consolation.
Second through fourth place winners as well as first- and second-place consolation winners received cash awards and trophies.
“This is my fourth year to be involved with the Texas State Championship ‘42’ Domino Tournament. I love to see the familiar faces of those who have been coming here for years and years as well as meeting new people,” said JoAnn Shimek, executive director of the chamber. “I look forward to this tournament every year. Darrell Morgan is our tournament director, and this tournament could not be successful without his help.”
This is the 39th year the chamber has hosted the event.
