New officers for the James Walker Fannin Chapter of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas are, from left, seated, vice president, Raenice Kucera; president, Dora Ann Ortego; parliamentarian and co-registrar, Pauline Hendryx; and co-registrar, Rhonda Hahn; standing, treasurer, Joan Mathieu; recording secretary, Kathleen Reimann; chaplain, Marilyn Stewart; and historian, Rhonda Lundgren.