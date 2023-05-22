The James Walker Fannin Chapter of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas closed out the club year with a luncheon and installation of officers at The Club at Colony Creek at 11 a.m. May 10 with seventeen members present.
Chaplain Ann Heinrich gave the invocation with Pauline Hendryx, Dolores Tyng, and Dora Ann Ortego leading the opening rituals. Kathleen Reimann shared “Texas Tidbits” including how Texas got its flag and the history of the bluebonnet becoming the state flower. Registrar Rhonda Hahn presented a supplemental certificate to Pauline Hendryx. Historian Rhonda Lundgren shared the scrapbook of the 2021-2023 term.
President Joan Mathieu recognized the outgoing officers and presented a gift to each. She then introduced Debra Hamman of the Fort Settlement Chapter, DRT in Richmond, who installed the following officers for the 2023-2025 term: president, Dora Ann Ortego; vice president, Raenice Kucera; recording secretary, Kathleen Reimann; treasurer, Joan Mathieu; historian, Rhonda Lundgren; co-registrars, Rhonda Hahn and Pauline Hendryx; chaplain, Marilyn Stewart; and parliamentarian, Pauline Hendryx.
Hamman received a floral gift for serving as installing officer.
Ann Heinrich closed the meeting with the benediction.