Tuesdays and Thursdays
Victoria College’s Core Curriculum: Introductory Craft Skills class
Victoria College’s Core Curriculum: Introductory Craft Skills class will be offered from 6-10 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, Jan. 7-Feb. 6 in Room 223 of the Industrial Training Center at VC’s Emerging Technology Complex, 7403 Lone Tree Road in Victoria.
The class is mandatory for anyone wanting to register for an industrial trades job training class at Victoria College. The cost for the course is $285 and includes all course materials.
For more information or to register, contact Victoria College’s Workforce & Continuing Education Department at 361-582-2528 or email Mary.Hardy@VictoriaCollege.edu.
Thursday
Gulf Bend Open House
Gulf Bend will host an open house in celebration of its 50th anniversary.
The event will be from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Jan. 9. The opening remarks will be at 12:15 p.m., and the emcee will be Gary Moses.
Join Gulf Bend at 6502 Nursery Drive, Suite 100, in the M.G. and Lillie A. Johnson Conference Room, 242.
