On May 12, the James Walker Fannin Chapter of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas luncheon meeting was called to order by President Pauline Hendryx.
Chaplain Ann Heinrich gave the invocation. Rhonda Lundgren and Patricia Patterson led the pledges to the American and Texas flags, respectively.
“Texas Tidbits” about the burial site of Davy Crockett’s second wife, Elizabeth; grooming hints from the 1800s; and an 1896 Victoria Advocate article regarding Patricio De Leon were shared by Kathleen Reimann. Treasurer Joan Mathieu read the minutes for Secretary Ann Mozisek and then gave her report. Hendryx announced a paver for the Trail of Ancestors at the DRT History Center in Austin was purchased by the chapter in memory of its member, Margaret Virginia Crain Lowery, the Texas president general, 1975-1977. Those knowing Lowery shared memories of her. Registrar Rhonda Hahn reported on two on-going membership applications and two completed supplements.
Hendryx thanked her out-going officers, presenting them with a token of appreciation. She also announced a genealogy workshop conducted by the Colonial Dames on June 8 and the state convention scheduled for May 13-15 in San Antonio. Blanche De Leon attended the convention and donated a personally-made Texas quilt as a fundraiser for the coming year.
After lunch, Martha Jones installed the following 2021-2023 officers, president, Joan Mathieu; vice president, Raenice Kucera; secretary, Kathleen Reimann; treasurer, Pauline Hendryx; registrar, Rhonda Hahn; chaplain, Ann Heinrich; historian, Rhonda Lundgen; and parliamentarian, Jan Chilcoat. The meeting was adjourned with the next meeting scheduled Sept. 8.
