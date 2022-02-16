The Daniel Braman Chapter Daughters of the American Colonists met recently at the Grapevine Café Conference Room on Medical Drive in Victoria.
Paul Janda, retired Victoria College history and government instructor, presented a visual program on lesser-known facts of American Revolution heroes and their wives. He was introduced by Martha Jones, fellow Victoria College retiree.
Janda offered stories regarding our country’s honored and sometimes less than honored historic figures who helped shape our nation’s historical events more than 200 years ago. These were men and women who formed the future of our country.
A contribution to the Victoria College Endowment Fund was made in Janda’s honor.
Katy Nagel presided over meeting rituals and Jan Chilcoat offered the prayer for the day. A new member, Jackie Head, of La Grange, was voted into membership pending approval by the National DAC in Washington, D.C. Honoring our military service men and women with flags for their service will be conducted this year in May on the Field of Honor on John Stockbauer Drive.
The next meeting is scheduled for May 10 in La Grange with hostesses Cathleen Tutt and Jackie Head.
