The James W. Fannin Chapter of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas was called to order by President Joan Mathieu at the Power Home on Sept. 8 with the invocation given by Chaplain Ann Heinrich.
Pledges to the American and Texas flags were led by Pauline Hendryx and Marilyn Stewart, respectively. Martha Tarkington led The American Creed.
Paul Janda, the featured speaker, is a retired Victoria College professor as well as an honorary DRT member. His timely topic was titled “Women Across Texas History,” which highlighted notable women of various endeavors.
Business began with Secretary Kathleen Reimann sharing “Texas Tidbits” and reading the May 12 minutes. Treasurer Pauline Hendryx followed with the treasurer’s report. Registrar Rhonda Hahn reported the approval of two new members and six supplements. A Goliad member requested an affiliate member status, and a motion was made to amend the bylaws to include affiliate members for eligible membership. Heinrich asked for cares and concerns and indicated two members are in need of remembrances.
In closing, Mathieu thanked members for donations to JP’s Market, a pantry for Victoria College and University of Houston-Victoria students. It is a chapter service project. As well, she acknowledged appreciation for supplies given to the Power Home and for varied contributions by Tom and Pauline Hendryx and UDC.
Hostesses Pauline Hendryx, Jan Chilcoat and Martha Jones were thanked for their decorative refreshments, after which the chaplain ended with a prayer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.