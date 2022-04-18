The James Walker Fannin Chapter, Daughters of the Republic of Texas, celebrated the life of Anna Kararek Lazor, an inhabitant of Victoria in the early 1900’s, through a portrayal by Jill Fox on April 13 at The Power Home.
Fox shared the hardships Lazor endured for seven long years when her husband came to America alone to earn enough to bring the rest of the family to Victoria, as well as the wonderful life she and her husband enjoyed when they were reunited.
When Fox was asked to portray Lazor for the Victoria Preservation Cemetery Tour, she eagerly agreed since Anna and Jacob Lazor’s home is the one she and her husband own.
Opening rituals were led by Rhonda Hahn, Maria Wheeler, and Dolores Tyng. Treasurer Pauline Hendryx reminded members that dues for the coming year were now payable, and members discussed updating the existing chapter website or going to other social media outlets.
Kathleen Reimann shared “Texas Tidbits” about Judge Roy Bean and his saloon, the Jersey Lilly in Langtry.
Registrar Rhonda Hahn announced that prospective member Beth Boles’ application had been sent.
President Joan Mathieu thanked Ann Heinrich and Kathleen Reimann, hostesses of the day, who carried out an Easter theme in their décor.
Mathieu announced the next meeting would host President General Kim Stracener Zapalac and District VII representative Carla Miller in the Bronte Room of the Victoria Public Library.
