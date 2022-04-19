The James Walker Fannin Chapter of The Daughters of the Republic of Texas donated snack baskets to the sheriff’s office and police department as a service project to highlight March as Texas History Month.
Each department received three baskets brimming with individually wrapped snacks along with the following message, “During March, we honor Texas history and the heroes of our state. Thank you for being modern day Texas heroes. James Walker Fannin Chapter, The Daughters of the Republic of Texas.”
