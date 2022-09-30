The James Walker Fannin Chapter of The Daughters of the Republic of Texas met on Sept. 14, at the Victoria County Archives Building for the first meeting of the club year.
Jeff Wright, executive director of Victoria Preservation, spoke on “Vignettes of Old Victoria,” where he showed historical photos of locations in downtown Victoria followed by modern images of the same location.
Opening rituals were led by Chaplain Ann Heinrich, Rhonda Hahn, Marilyn Stewart and Martha Jones.
Tanya Stehle received her certificate of membership from Registrar Rhonda Hahn.
Members donated items for JP’s Market at the University of Houston-Victoria and Victoria College as a fall service project.
Hostesses for the day were Simone Tipton, Sue Jones and Joan Mathieu.