The James Walker Fannin Chapter of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas was called to order at 2:30, April 14, at the Victoria County Archives building by President Pauline Hendryx.
Chaplain Ann Heinrich gave the Invocation. The pledges to the American and Texas flags were led by Dora Ann Ortego and Marilyn Stewart, respectively. Parliamentarian Kathleen Reimann shared well-known and little-known “Texas Tidbits.”
Rhonda Hahn read the March 10 meeting minutes, which were approved. Treasurer Joan Mathieu provided a financial update as well as made a dues reminder. Registrar Hahn reported that work on several applications is progressing. Heinrich then gave the chaplain’s report. Announcements involved the Republic of Texas History Center, the District 7 meeting, and the Power Home. The 2021-2023 officers were elected and will be installed at the May 12 luncheon.
A meeting highlight was Martha Jones’s account of the life of Hallie Stillwell as portrayed in the book, “Hallie Stillwell, Frontier West Texas Rancher.” A yellow rose potted plant was presented to Jones, and a donation will be made as an honorarium to the Power Home.
The meeting was adjourned by Hendryx after the hostesses were thanked, and the benediction was given.
