The James Walker Fannin Chapter of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas was called to order at 2:30 p.m., March 10, at the Victoria County Archives building by President Pauline Hendryx. The opening included an invocation by Chaplain Ann Heinrich, and pledges to the American flag by Martha Jones and Texas flag by Jan Chilcoat.
Hendryx then introduced the guest speaker Jeff Wright, who is the executive director of Victoria Preservation Inc. and director of the Victoria County Historical Commission. Wright’s timely presentation traced the history of early pioneer judges and the evolution of the County Commissioners Court. His honorarium was made to the Power Home, and a DRT-themed birdhouse was presented to him.
Chapter business followed with the reading of the minutes of the previous meeting and a current financial report, including donations and dues. A membership update indicated one application has been approved and two prospective members have been proposed. Announcements involved the DRT State Convention, the DRT Museum, and the Power Home. Hostesses Marilyn Stewart and Simone Tipton were thanked. The benediction was given after which the meeting was adjourned.
