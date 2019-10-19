David Dierlam, a longtime businessman who devoted his life to agricultural organizations before he died in June, will be remembered at the 2019 South Texas Farm and Ranch Show for his dedication to the annual event.
Dierlam’s widespread participation in the community included his involvement with the annual show, his friends and family, the Dierlam Feed Store and the Victoria County Area Go Texan program.
Dierlam served on the South Texas Farm and Ranch Show committee for more than 30 years, where he was also chairman of the scholarship committee and was credited with starting the show’s annual golf tournament.
Victor Eder, the treasurer for both the South Texas Farm and Ranch Show and Victoria County Go Texan, said he was friends with Dierlam for more than three decades. Eder said Dierlam will be remembered for his commitment to the show.
“He was a great leader in all that he did,” he said. “He will be missed.”
One of Dierlam’s main points of pride was organizing and co-leading the Farm and Ranch Show’s annual golf tournament, which he did for 15 years. Eder said the best way for people to pay tribute to Dierlam will be by attending and supporting the golf tournament.
“Once David started the golf tournament, we never had to ask if things were done, because he was such a leader he would have already had everything done,” he said.
The annual golf tournament helps fund the show’s scholarships, Eder said. Dierlam was the chairman of the scholarship committee for the show for many years, and this year, a new scholarship will be issued in Dierlam’s name.
The scholarship will be announced during the lunch program on the first day of the show when scholarship recipients are introduced. Eder said the presentation will mention how Dierlam showed leadership in his efforts to get the scholarship program established.
“He had great pride and enjoyment in getting the scholarships, and in meeting the kids and their parents,” Eder said.
Dierlam also served as a director of the show, Eder said.
For many years, Dierlam helped run his family-owned feed store, Dierlam Feed Store, which has been an exhibitor. Throughout the years, Dierlam recruited many exhibitors to help make the show a success, Eder said.
“A tribute to David and his dedication to this show is well-deserved,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.