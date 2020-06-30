When COVID-19 stopped Victoria Public Library assistant Rebecca Sevier from visiting area day cares for storytime, she set to work making craft kits to send to the children she couldn’t see in person.
“I want them to know that I didn’t forget about them,” Sevier said. “I’ve been sending them crafts to help them stay busy and to help them remember Ms. Rebecca.”
Sevier was honored Friday at the Tiny Sprouts Academy graduation ceremony for her contributions to the education and growth of students at the day care throughout the past year.
“We truly appreciate her weekly visits,” said Melissa Helfer, director of Tiny Sprouts Academy. “The children are truly motivated and excited about reading because of her. They look forward to her visits, and it was a real downer when she couldn’t visit anymore. Even though she can’t be here physically, she’s still been with us through the projects that she sends them.”
Katie Talhelm, program services lead at the Victoria Public Library, said the library has provided outreach services in the past, but Sevier has transformed the library’s approach since she arrived late last year, connecting with more local organizations and increasing visits to child care programs.
Since Sevier was hired, the library has gone from reaching 200-300 children outside of the library per month to 700-800 per month. In addition to helping day care students with early learning and kindergarten readiness, visiting the day cares gives Sevier a chance to invite children and their parents to the library.
Since the pandemic began, Sevier has provided hundreds of craft kits not only to her day care students but to summer camps that usually bring children to library activities during the summer.
Sevier said she’s motivated by the opportunity to connect with children and watch them learn and grow.
“I love seeing how their faces light up when they learn something new,” Sevier said. “Even the older kids—sometimes they’re not interested at first, but I reach out to them and their attitudes change. I’ve been told that the day care students love the craft kits, that they’re so excited to get something from Ms. Rebecca, and that keeps me going.”
For her next project, Sevier is providing “Completion of Storytime” certificates to the children who are leaving day care and will start prekindergarten or kindergarten this year.
“I want them to know that I am rooting for them to do great in elementary and hoping that they will come into the library for some of their school needs and remember to visit with Ms. Rebecca,” Sevier said. “I always let them know that I will be at the library to help them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.