It may be December, but temperatures Wednesday are nevertheless predicted to reach into the mid 70s.
Sunny skies and a high of 74 degrees are forecast with a 7-mph wind, according to the National Weather Service.
Wednesday night, temperatures are expected to dip to 52 degrees with patchy fog after 1 a.m. and partly cloudy skies.
Thursday, a high of 78 degrees and partly sunny skies are forecast with a low of 58 degrees at night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.