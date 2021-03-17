On March 9, a meeting was held of The Decora Study Club at the Victoria Women’s Clubhouse. President Mary Virginia Jacobs called the meeting to order at 10 a.m., and Mary Ann Wright led the Collect and Pledges.
Valerie Parker, program chairman, introduced Bill Pozzi, retired U.S. Navy Seal. Along with slides and photographs, he explained in detail the process of practicing, and then recovering, the three Apollo 12 astronauts upon touchdown in the Indian Ocean on Nov. 24, 1969.
Minutes of the last meeting, held Nov. 10, 2020, were read by Sandra Strickland. Karen Perkins, treasurer, read the financial report. Joan Mathieu, membership, announced that there were 17 members present and three guests. Federation chairman, Mary Ann Wright, discussed Friendship Day, March 18, and Barbara Skipper, social chairman, announced that Decora would be handling invitations, decorations, name tags and refreshments.
Suzanne Foertsch, nominating chairman, along with her committee, Francesca Watts and Martha Jones, presented the Slate of Officers for 2021-2022: President- Mary Virginia Jacobs; First Vice-President- Joan Mathieu; Second Vice-President- Barbara Skipper; Co-Chairman- Joan Groll; Third Vice-President- Jeanne Martin; Recording Secretary- Sandra Strickland; Corresponding Secretary- Dottie Davis; Treasurer- Karen Perkins; Program Chairman-Karen Greer; Co-Chairman- Jane Cox; Historian- Robin Cadle; Parliamentarian- Suzanne Foertsch; Publicity and Reporting- Helen Hultquist; and Federation Counselor- Mary Ann Wright.
President Mary Virginia Jacobs reminded everyone about Friendship Day on March 18 and the Texas Alamo District Spring Convention on March 27 in Cotulla, Texas.
Thank you's were expressed to the Social Committee — Karen Perkins, Mary Virginia Jacobs, Suzanne Foertsch, Barbara Skipper and Joan Groll — before the meeting was adjourned.
