On Oct. 13, the Decora Study Club met at the Victoria Women’s Club House. President Mary Virginia Jacobs called the meeting to order with 18 members present and one guest, Erin Hatley, as reported by Joan Mathieu.
The collect and pledges were led by Robin Cadle. Dr. Sandra Strickland read the minutes from the September meeting, and Karen Perkins gave the treasure’s report. The social hour hostesses were Barbara Skipper and Joan Groll.
Francisca Watts introduced the guest speaker for the day, Erin Hatley, who is the executive director of The Vine School.
The Vine School began in 2007 to serve children with autism spectrum disorders and related communication disorders in the Crossroads area. The school serves students from 2 to 18 years of age. The school currently has 47 students. Hatley shared that The Vine School has added another program called The Bridge Program. The school will be relocating soon and hopes to enroll 70 or more students. For more information, visit thevineschool.com.
Jacobs shared that the Decora Scrapbook received a gold star from the state of Texas. Mary Ann Wright gave the federation report informing members of the upcoming district meeting in Pleasanton.
Announcements included cares and concerns, a reminder to vote and the date of the next meeting on Oct. 27. The speaker will be Texas State Senator Lois Kolkhorst.
