On Sept. 28, President Mary Virginia Jacobs called the Decora meeting and luncheon to order at The Club at Colony Creek. Jacobs welcomed everyone with the theme of celebrating the beginning of our 71st year.
Members and guests were greeted by Dottie Davis.
The Collect and United States pledge were led by Jo Cornstubble. Martha Jones led the members in the Decora Federation song.
Karen Greer and Jane Cox introduced the programs for the Decora 2021-2022 year. Celebrating our year was reflected by program themes and a banner of celebration being displayed. Joan Mathieu called roll with 22 members present. Two guests, Linda Lloyd-Zannini and Cecelia Brubaker, were introduced. One new member, Sarah Waldrop, was accepted.
Ann Heindrick presented the yearbook and thanked everyone for their assistance in producing the book.
Mary Ann Wright, federation counselor, presented the federation report. The General Federated Women’s Club of Texas met Sept. 17-18 in Austin. The agenda items addressed were establishing a new administrative district and dissolving three districts. Domestic Violence Awareness was selected as the president’s special project this year.
Doreta Keith gave the invocation and members ate lunch at tables decorated with a fall theme by Barbara Skipper.
