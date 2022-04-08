After a cold, miserable week with freezing weather in February, the Decora Study Club members awoke to an absolutely gorgeous day with clear skies, warming temperatures and excitement for our traditional “Red Dress Day.”
We have enjoyed the day on the first meeting day in February since 2009, when Jo Cornstubble, known for love of everything red, was president and inaugurated our first “Red Dress Day.”
The Women’s Clubhouse was awash in bright red decorations from hearts and flowers to even cookie valentines in our cute refreshment bags. Our thanks to the ladies who had prepared such luscious refreshments for us, Karen Perkins and Shannon McWilliams.
Ann Heinrich made sure we signed in and Joan Mathieu helped us with our name tags as a reminder for those of us who couldn’t remember who we are. We knew it would be a fun day and nice to see the smiling faces of our friends.
Mary Virginia Jacobs, our second-term president, had her hands full in getting the happy, chatty ladies settled down to start the meeting.
Barbara Sutter led the collect and pledges to the U.S. flag and the Texas flag. Karen Perkins, treasurer, reported we were in the black and reported a nice addition to our treasury of additional deposits from Twice Blessed Showroom from our contributions to their ministry. Red is good but not on our books.
We were eager to get to the program, but Sandra Strickland, secretary, held us back because she had two reports to make since we were having too much fun previously when she would have given them. It’s just hard to wait sometime.
Barbara Skipper reminded us of Friendship Day, which was approaching on March 16.
When all the club's business was accomplished, the president called on our charming Francisca Watts to introduce our speaker, Joan Mathieu.
Joan, our member extraordinaire, who does everything exceptionally well, did not disappoint us with her program on tracing the history of the wonderful, simple Valentine card. Who would have thought the name Valentine in the 1400s would be so popular in 2022? Joan told us to look at the Valentine card she gave us in the little heart adorned bag.
The symbols of interest, affection and love grew over the years. As popularity of the cards grew new symbols were added probably going from simple pretty ribbons to very elaborate ones seen today.
Look closely at a Valentine card and you may see many different symbols of love. The Valentine industry is big business today with billions of dollars involved. Thank you for the very interesting Valentine card program, Joan. It was worth the wait.
Thank you for the Valentine card, Joan. We love you, too.
Our very lovely and talented photographer, Tina Bonnette, took our picture.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.