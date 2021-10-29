The Oct. 12 meeting of the Decora Study Club was held in the Victoria Women’s Clubhouse with President Mary Virginia Jacobs presiding.
The Collect and pledges were led by Joan Mathieu.
Jacobs welcomed the members, two guests and a returning member. She reminded the group that October was Domestic Violence Awareness and Prevention Month and Breast Cancer Awareness Month and noted the ladies wearing purple or pink in observance of those issues.
She thanked Ann Heinrich, email chairman, for the nice fall-themed meeting reminder.
The theme for the day was, “Health requires healthy food,” to quote Roger Williams. Sandra Strickland, program chairman of the day, introduced Erica Briggs, nutritionist and owner of Para Vida Wellness, a health food restaurant, as guest speaker. Briggs realized that some of the foods she had been eating were causing her health issues so she began studying nutrition in earnest to find a solution to her problems.
She wanted to share what she had learned with others and Para Vida Wellness was born. She specializes in nutritious, simple, flavorful, satisfying meals for people on special diets such as gluten-free, sugar-free, dairy-free and organic. There is a staff that prepares healthy, fresh meals, snacks, juices and smoothies every day, which are free of dyes, preservatives, artificial ingredients and processed sugar. Breakfast, lunch, dinner and other healthy offerings are packaged to-go for busy people.
Jacobs continued the meeting with reports. Sandra Strickland reported the minutes from the last meeting. Karen Perkins gave the treasurer report, and she shared that the club’s donation project to Twice Blessed is doing very well. Joan Mathieu, membership chairman, reported the group had a returning member, Beverly Thompson, and a new member, Sarah Waldrop.
Serving on the membership committee were Joe Cornstubble and Suzanne Foertsch. Hostesses of the Day were Robin Cadle and Tina Bonnette.
Karen Greer, program chairman, reported that Beth Hudson will be “Exploring Prairie Pockets” at the next meeting. Mary Ann Wright, federation counselor, brought a lot of fresh pumpkins from the Pumpkin Patch at the First United Methodist Church that were used as decorations and door prizes.
Jacobs reminded the members of the Alamo District Fall board meeting Nov. 6 at the San Antonio Women’s Clubhouse. She and Wright will be going. Each club is asked to contribute something to the district meeting.
