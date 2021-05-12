The Decora Study Club met Tuesday at the Sky Restaurant for lunch and its final meeting of the year. President Mary Virginia Jacobs presided as we concluded our 70th year of service to the community. Jo Cornstubble led us in the Collect and Pledge to the American Flag. Three guests were present.
Novella Byrd, president of the TFWC Alamo District, presented Decora with three certificates from the Texas Federation of Women’s Clubs, the General Federation of Women’s Clubs and the International Federation of Women’s Clubs honoring Decora for 70 years of distinguished service. She also presented Decora with the awards we won at the state convention for our reports on Historical Places, Arts and Culture, and Community Service. Once again Decora was awarded the Gold Star Club for our yearbook and its cover.
Cora Jo Hummel installed our officers for the coming year with the theme of “Celebrating Our Brain.” She challenged the new officers to keep their brain active by using it in service to our club in the coming year. The slate of officers is as follows: President, Mary Virginia Jacobs; First Vice President, Joan Mathieu; Second Vice President, Barbara Skipper and co-chair Joan Groll; Third Vice President, Jeannie Martin; Recording Secretary, Sandra Strickland; Corresponding Secretary, Dottie Davis; Treasurer, Karen Perkins; Program Chairman, Karen Greer and co-chair Jane Cox; Historian, Robin Cadle; Parliamentarian, Suzanne Foertsch; Publicity and Reporting, Helen Hultquist and Federation Counselor, Mary Ann Wright.
