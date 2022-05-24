A colorful fiesta with a piñata and paper flowers created by Francisca Watts decorated the tables of the Decora Study Club at the women’s Club House on May 10.
President Mary Virginia Jacobs called Jeannie Martin to give the Collect, and Pledges, Sandra Strickland to give the minutes and Karen Perkins to give the treasurers report.
Mary Ann Wright announced the awards given at the GFWC-‐Texas State Convention in Beaumont. The “Gold Star” Award was presented to Decora Study Club for yearbook content and cover design for the third year in a row. The club won first place for programs on Americanism, environment, and health and wellness. The club received second place awards for art and culture and outstanding club program.
Jacobs presented service pins to members who have helped make Decora what it is today by giving years of dedicated service. Receiving recognition were: Ann Heinrich, 55 years; Sara Johnston, 50 years; Dottie Davis, Dee Totah and Nona Nielson, 40 years; Marjorie Jeane, Linda Johnson and Doreta Keith, 35 years; Jo Cornstubble, Norma Franz, Sandra Pyle and Jana Hipes, 30 years; and Margaret Phelps and Dee Skeete 25 years.
Doreta Keith introduced Barbara Skipper who wrote a creative fiesta salsa installation ceremony on blending officers to make a great 2022‐23 year team. Becky Miller, president of Bronte installed the following officers: Mary Ann Wright, president; Karen Parker, first vice president; Mary Virginia Jacobs, second vice president; Suzanne Foersch, co‐chairman; Jeannie Martin, third vice president; Beverly Thompson, recording secretary, Karen Greer, corresponding secretary; Sandra Strickland, treasurer; Helen Hultquist and Barbara Skipper, program chairs; Dottie Davis, parliamentarian; Joan Groll, historian; Jo Cornstubble, federation counselor; and Valerie Parker, publicity and reporting.
Jacobs adjourned the meeting by passing the gavel to Wright, the new president. Karen Greer gave the invocation, “What Will Matter?” by Bill Johnson.
The Fiesta Luncheon followed which included Mexican pastries made by Noe Vidal. Members enjoyed the fellowship of Decora’s last meeting for the 2021-22 year.
