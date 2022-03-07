The Decora Study Club’s Feb. 22 meeting was called to order by President Mary Virginia Jacobs at 10 a.m. The meeting was held at the Victoria Women’s Clubhouse.
Jacobs began by welcoming the 22 members present and the meeting's guest speaker, Lisa Howard.
The Collect, pledges and the American Creed were led by Tina Bonnette. The quote of the day, “A baby is God’s opinion that life should go on” (Carol Sandburg) was read, and was perfectly suited for the presentation by Howard, director of The Gabriel Project of the Crossroads – Bethlehem Maternity Home. Jane Cox introduced the speaker.
Howard shared her personal story, that of a 16-year old unwed expectant mother in a crisis situation 39 years ago, and explained how her experience helps her to understand the situation of the expectant mothers. She said her options were abortion or adoption, and she did not believe in abortion, so she moved into a facility for unwed mothers in San Antonio and put her son up for adoption.
The Bethlehem Maternity House has allowed her to come “full circle” and share Christ’s love for all His children, and she believes God called her to her role as director.
The Gabriel Project provides emotional, spiritual, material and educational support for any woman who calls for support on the 24/7 hotline. Once they call, a volunteer is assigned to them. Some mothers need emotional support while others need material items such as diapers or a baby bed.
From 25% to 30% of the women helped through the Gabriel Project are in need of a safe and healthy place to live. The Bethlehem Maternity Home provides that to expectant mothers ages 18 to 30. They can stay up to six months after giving birth if they keep the child, or three months after if they give up their baby for adoption.
The moms stay there at no cost, however there are set rules that they must follow in order to stay. They have daily chores and have responsibilities for meal planning and preparation. At this time, 31 meals are prepared and served three times a day.
The Bethlehem Maternity Home will help the women find medical care, educational opportunities or employment, if needed. The home offers training in life skills, money management and healthy relationships. They offer career counseling, “how to do a resumé and how to interview for a job,” Howard said.
At the conclusion of the presentation, the minutes of the Feb. 8 meeting were read by Sandra Strickland and approved, and the treasurer’s report and membership report were presented. Mary Ann Wright, Federation Council representative, shared that our donation of peanut butter for the food bank at the Dec. 14th meeting has officially put the club “in the running” for an award from the Federation.
Susan Foertsch announced the nominating committee’s recommendation for next year’s officers and committee chairs.
New business included a request from Billie Williams for a donation for a gift for the outgoing General Foundation of Womens Club of Texas, state president. It was discussed by the members and the request was approved.
Karen Greer, program committee chairman, announced the next meeting will be March 8 and is titled “Celebrating our children: The History of Dressing Children.”
Jacobs thanked members who brought packages of diapers to be donated to the Bethlehem Maternity House and following all announcements and thanks, adjourned the meeting.
