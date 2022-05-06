The members of the Decora Study Club were engrossed as O.C. Garza and Dr. Heather Para presented facts and actual finds of diggings in the Victoria area.
Para is the curator at the Museum of the Coastal Bend. Garza is one of the crew of 15 volunteers at the dig site at the McNeill Ranch which is a 20 year old site. There are over 300 sites in Victoria County.
The lab at the Museum of the Coastal Bend is open from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday.
Rickey Ramseur is the lab manager. The purpose of the lab is to preserve local history and conduct surveys on Indian burials and other points of interest.
On Dec. 10,2021, the Museum of the Coastal Bend found the Pre Clovis artifact which is the oldest one found in Victoria County to date. The Pre Clovis artifact is between 13,000 and 14,000 years old. More than 30,000 artifacts are at the Museum of the Coastal Bend including artifacts from Fort St. Louis, Stone Age, LaBelle and early peoples of Texas artifacts.
Garza and Para passed about actual artifacts including stones, bones, shell arrowheads, and an Arlarl which is a weapon used to hunt. The St. Mary’s artifact with 42 points from 9,500 years ago was discussed. Members were able to actually examine examples and feel the carving that early inhabitants had done with the stones, bones, and shells.
Joan Mathieu presided in the absent of President Mary Virginia Jacobs. Dottie Davis lead the Collect and the pledges to the United States and Texas flags. Valerie Parker introduced the speakers and sited the quote for the day which was “History may be accurate, but archeology is precise.”
Sandra Strickland read the minutes and the treasurer’s report was given by Karen Perkins. Jeannie Martin reported 21 active members present. There was one guest present, Gerald Parker. Barbara Skipper announced the end of year luncheon on May 10 in conjunction with the installation of officers for the 2022-2023 year.
