President Mary Virginia Jacobs opened the meeting of the Decora Study Club on Jan. 11, at the Victoria Women’s Clubhouse. The Collect and Pledges were led by Beverley Thompson.
Rachel Nessel, director of Workforce and Continuing Education with Victoria College, gave a presentation outlining the Academy of Lifelong Learning. A member driven organization, educational opportunities include health and nutrition, psychology, sign language, nature studies, and hobbies like flower arranging and sewing, among other topics. Day and evening trips are planned and games are taught and played, like bridge and pickle ball. In addition, she outlined courses through the Workforce in Industrial Trades and Business and Technology Classes
Joan Mathieu, first vice president, took roll call with 20 members present and one guest. A report was made by Federation Counselor Mary Ann Wright, outlining various states GFWC projects.
In new business an election of the nominating committee was held for next year’s officers. Suzanne Foertsch, Joan Mathieu and Barbara Skipper will serve.
Program chairman Karen Greer urged members to bring guests to the next meeting to hear Geanie Morrison, our District 30 State Representative.
Jacobs thanked Francisca Watts and Joan Mathieu on the membership committee, along with hostesses of the day Joan Groll, Sue Jones, Barbara Skipper and herself before the meeting was adjourned.
