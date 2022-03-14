On March 8, Mary Virginia Jacobs called the Decora meeting to order at 10 a.m.
Guests were greeted by Helen Grant. Robin Cadle lead the pledges to the United States and Texas flags and the Collect for women.
Suzanne Foertsch, program chairman of the day, introduced the program which was Celebrating Our Children: The History of Dressing Children. The quote of the day was “Children are our most valuable resource” by Herbert Hoover.
Karen Greer and Jo Cornstubble presented the program. Greer’s slide show traced the history of children’s clothing from biblical times to present. Swaddling of infants, tunics, and the peasant blouse were illustrations of the changing times and clothing items.
In 1800 the Westward movement, the invention of Levi’s by Levi Strauss and the invention of the needle, were a definite influence.
The Queen Victoria era gave us the military look with the sailor collar and the mitte dress.
The 1900’s evolved with the invention of the Singer sewing machine and cotton production in the South.
In the 1950’s, petticoats emerged.
Cornstubble brought her collection of children’s clothes and discussed various dresses, bonnets, and her 1943 “little Genius doll” which was purchased in Roundtop.
Jacobs brought her father’s christening dress from 1912. This program was an informational study of clothing and its relationship to our changing culture.
The minutes were read by Sandra Strickland and the Treasurer’s report was given by Karen Perkins. Joan Mathieu gave the membership report with 23 members present and one guest, Aileen Olenius.
President Jacobs shared that 893 diapers were collected at the Feb. 22 meeting for the Bethlehem House.
The next meeting with be at 3 p.m. March 16. This is Friendship Day for Morning Study Club, Decora Club and Bronte Club. All members were urged to attend. State Rep. Geannie Morrison will be the guest speaker.
Jacobs reminded members of the Alamo District Meeting on April 9 at the Victoria Women’s Clubhouse. The meeting was adjourned.
