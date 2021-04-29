Decora Study Club met April 13 at the Victoria Women’s Clubhouse. Celebrating Hat Day, the meeting was called to order by Joan Mathieu, first vice-president.
The collect and the pledges to the flags were led by Helen Grant. Minutes from the previous meeting were read by recording secretary Sandra Strickland, and treasurer Karen Perkins gave the financial report. Hostesses were Barbara Sutter, Francesca Watts and Mary Ann Wright. Twenty-two members and two guests were present.
Doreta Keith introduced the day’s guest speaker, Jaena Manson, the instruction and outreach librarian with the University of Houston-Victoria. She provides library and research instruction for UHV courses. This includes face-to-face classes, videos, graphics and handouts. She also coordinates the library events and its outreach efforts.
At the 2020 Alamo District meeting, Decora received the following awards:
- Federation Yearbook Cover – First place
- GFWC Juniors’ Special Program: Advocates for Children – First place
- GFWC Juniors’ Community Service Program: Arts and Culture – Second place
- GFWC Community Service Programs:
- Civic Engagement and Outreach – Second place
- Environment – First place
- Health & Wellness – First place
- Women’s History and Resource Center – First place
- Outstanding Americanism Contest – Second place
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.