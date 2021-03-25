On March 23, the Decora Study Club met at the Victoria Women’s Club House. President Mary Virginia Jacobs called the meeting to order with 20 members present reported by Joan Mathieu.
The collect and pledges were led by Jeannie Martin. Dr. Sandra Strickland read the minutes from the Nov. 10 meeting, and Karen Perkins gave the treasurer’s report. The social hour was hostessed by Barbara Skipper, Joan Groll, Dee Skeete and Dr. Sandra Strickland.
Sharon Smith introduced the guest speaker for the day, Francisca Watts. Watts presented a program about laughter and its influence on our lives. The effects of laughter on the human body were discussed along with the benefits of laughter. Watts pointed out that a person’s sense of humor depends on her culture and used examples from various countries and regions to illustrate that fact. The types of laughter were discussed, and she encouraged all members to keep on laughing because laughter is a connection to others. Watts’ presentation was educational and enjoyed by all.
Jacobs reminded the members of our upcoming district meeting and the cancellation of Decora’s next meeting.
Announcements included cares and concerns and the date of our next meeting on April 13 with Jaena Manson as the guest speaker.
