Republican and Democratic chairpersons for Victoria County will be required to appear at their already scheduled county conventions.
But to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus, the county's party leaders are asking members not to appear
Republican Chairman Bill Pozzi said he is required to attend the party's county convention at 8:30 a.m. Saturday at the Connection Center at Faith Family Church in Victoria.
Pozzi will be required to attend the Saturday meeting where he will read an announcement describing the rescheduling of the convention, which has been reset for 8:30 a.m. May 30 at the same location. There, he will be accompanied by Victoria County resident and witness Dale Zuck.
Democratic Chairwoman Pat Tally said she will likewise attend her party's county convention, which is set for 9 a.m. Saturday at the Victoria Art League, 905 S. Bridge St.
Tally said she also is asking any Democrats who were planning to attend to avoid the meeting.
Instead, they can submit applications for propositions and to become a delegate through the party's website.
At county conventions, party members vote and decide which people will represent them at state conventions, which in turn decides national delegates. They also work to decide the party's platform.
"The county and state conventions are where you get your enthusiasm," Tally said.
For Republicans, who draw a larger crowd to their Victoria County convention, in-person attendance is essential, Pozzi said.
With more than 100 members with varying conservative political leanings potentially attending, it's important for everyone to meet in person, talk about policy differences and reach an understanding, Pozzi said.
"We talk about it, and we hopefully reach some common ground," he said.
