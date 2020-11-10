The dense fog that most people in the Victoria area woke up to Tuesday morning should be largely clear by 10 a.m., according to the National Weather Service.
The fog was
An advisory remains in effect until 8 a.m. Tuesday morning, with the NWS cautioning that the visibility could be a quarter mile or less in Goliad and Victoria counties. Drivers should drive slowly, use their headlights, and leave lots of distance.
Most of the fog should clear before 10 a.m., after which Tuesday is expected to be mostly sunny with a high near 86 degrees.
On Tuesday night, expect patchy fog after 1 a.m. and a low of about 61 degrees.
