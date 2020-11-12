Dense fog settled over parts of the Crossroads again Thursday night but is expected to dissipate by mid-morning, leaving clear skies.
A dense fog advisory is in place in Victoria, Goliad, Refugio and Calhoun counties until 9 a.m., according to the National Weather Service. Visibility is expected to be a quarter mile or less in some areas, which could create dangerous driving conditions. Drivers are encouraged to drive slowly, use headlights and leave extra space between other vehicles.
A high of 86 degrees is forecast today, with temperatures dropping to 64 degrees in the evening and patchy fog returning after 10 p.m.
There is a moderate risk of rip currents along gulf-facing beaches today, as Eta, now a tropical storm, continues to travel inland over Florida.
