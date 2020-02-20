Deputies with the Victoria County Sheriff's Office were monitoring Aloe Elementary School on Thursday morning after a possible road rage incident in the 6000 block of Southwest Moody Street.
One person may have brandished a gun and fled the scene, according to a Facebook post from the department.
"As a precaution, we have moved additional deputies to the Aloe campus to ensure the safety of students," the post read.
Although authorities have not released the location of the road rage incident, it did not happen on campus, said Shawna Currie, spokeswoman for the Victoria Independent School District.
Students are being allowed to enter the building through the front entrance, which staff and deputies are monitoring.
"The deputies will remain on campus and in the area until an apprehension is made or there is an all clear given," according to the release.
Currie described the security measures at the school as a "soft lockdown" or lockout, meaning normal school schedules are being followed with added security at entrances.
Residents in the area are encouraged to make sure vehicles and houses are secure.
This is a developing story. Please check back at victoriaadvocate.com for more information.
