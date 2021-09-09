The Desk and Derrick Club of Victoria held their annual industry appreciation banquet at The Club at Colony Creek in August to honor this year's scholarship recipients. Terry Ligon, 2019 ADDC president, was guest speaker. Recipients were recognized with a certificate and scholarship for pursuing a higher education from their recent accomplishments.
Desk and Derrick Club honors scholarship recipients
