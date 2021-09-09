The Desk and Derrick Club honors scholarship recipients

Those in attendance from left to right are Alexander Bonorden, Kayleen Jurena and Grayson Seals. Unable to attend were Reagan Doyle and Gauge Hudgeons.

 Photo contributed by Denise Becker

The Desk and Derrick Club of Victoria held their annual industry appreciation banquet at The Club at Colony Creek in August to honor this year's scholarship recipients. Terry Ligon, 2019 ADDC president, was guest speaker. Recipients were recognized with a certificate and scholarship for pursuing a higher education from their recent accomplishments.

